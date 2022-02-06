Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $92.54, but opened at $103.13. Unity Software shares last traded at $100.90, with a volume of 92,786 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

