Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of UVSP opened at $30.34 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $893.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.