US Bancorp DE Acquires 886 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,125,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,227,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,613 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

