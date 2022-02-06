US Bancorp DE Buys 550 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,487,099 shares of company stock valued at $261,534,328 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.16.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

