US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Silgan were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.13 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

