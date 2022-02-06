US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 278,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of CIB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.81%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

