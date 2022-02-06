US Bancorp DE Has $264,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DaVita were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.34 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

