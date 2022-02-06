US Bancorp DE Purchases 958 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $837,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Wabash National by 23.7% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wabash National by 43.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

