US Bancorp DE Sells 4,175 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $112.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

