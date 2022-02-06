USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.