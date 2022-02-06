USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $728,389. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
