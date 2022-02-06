Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 250,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

VLO stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

