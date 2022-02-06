Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 343 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

