Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.1% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

