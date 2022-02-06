Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.12

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 22378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 60,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,980,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

