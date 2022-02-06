Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $95.18 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $96.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

