Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after buying an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

