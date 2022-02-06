Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

