Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 23.4% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

