VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives $440.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VACNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

