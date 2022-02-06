Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $87.67 or 0.00210582 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $188.45 million and approximately $82,866.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00110050 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

