VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,836.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $6,836.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.49 or 0.07205406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,555.39 or 0.99858059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006626 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,692,233 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

