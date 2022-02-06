Vicarious Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,292 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,066 call options.
RBOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last ninety days.
NYSE RBOT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.79.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
