Vicarious Surgical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,292 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,066 call options.

RBOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

NYSE RBOT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.