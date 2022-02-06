Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 113,601 The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 113,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTER. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTER shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

