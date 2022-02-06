Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $62.58 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

