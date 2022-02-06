Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

