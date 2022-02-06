Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $234,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,667,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,593,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

