Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,069,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

