Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Shares Sold by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,999 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 74,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VGII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 378,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

