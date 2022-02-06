Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $19.06 on Friday, hitting $269.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.81. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

