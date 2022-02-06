Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

