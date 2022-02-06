Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,750 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up approximately 9.8% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Vistra worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,501,000 after buying an additional 280,995 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,736,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

