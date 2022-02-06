Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

VOD opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.39. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

