Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,855 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $36,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 31.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

