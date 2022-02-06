Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.8% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $496,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.67 on Friday, reaching $577.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,080. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

