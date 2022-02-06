Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $226.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 78,732 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Ross Stores worth $226,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $94.16. 3,617,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.