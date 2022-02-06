Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,066,136 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,066,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 115,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in JD.com by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $73.77. 6,079,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,811,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. CLSA increased their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

