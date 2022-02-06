Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $995.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

