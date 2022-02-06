Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Up 8.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 178,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 162,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$35.48 million and a P/E ratio of -18.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26.
Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)
