W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $23.50-25.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average is $461.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

