W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $364.72 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

