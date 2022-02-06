Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 335112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

