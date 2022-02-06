Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €12.00 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) received a €12.00 ($13.48) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Hamborner REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of ETR:HAB opened at €9.88 ($11.10) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.21. The firm has a market cap of $787.69 million and a P/E ratio of 40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($10.73).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

