Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.