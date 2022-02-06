WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.
Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.
In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
