WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

