Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $58.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $56.33 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.