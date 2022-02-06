WePower (WPR) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 31.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One WePower coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. WePower has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $358.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111796 BTC.

WePower Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

WePower Coin Trading

