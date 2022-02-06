Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 2.7%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 25,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 19,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 296.80%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

