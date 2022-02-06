Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

WNEB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $144,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

