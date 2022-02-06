Western Standard LLC Takes $733,000 Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Village Super Market accounts for about 0.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned 0.23% of Village Super Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 128,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 42,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

