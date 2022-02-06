Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up about 0.9% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

